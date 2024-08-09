AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

