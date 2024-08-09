B. Riley Weighs in on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Newpark Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NR stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,570 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 349,935 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

