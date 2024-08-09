B. Riley Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.69 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $4,013,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

