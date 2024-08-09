Barrington Research Weighs in on Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $185.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.