Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

