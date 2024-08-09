Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 11,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Benchmark Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

