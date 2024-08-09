Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VECO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.22. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 280.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.