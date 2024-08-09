BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $48.80. BlackLine shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 157,770 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

