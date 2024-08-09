BMO Capital Markets Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

