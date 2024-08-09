Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $41.63. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 139,893 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

