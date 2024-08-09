Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $82.77

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

