Brokers Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

TELUS Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE T opened at C$22.51 on Thursday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The company has a market cap of C$33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.46%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

