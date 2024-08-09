Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TU. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of TU opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 60.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $58,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

