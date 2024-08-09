BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.64 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

