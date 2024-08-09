Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cameco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $39.14 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

