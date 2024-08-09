Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.
Shares of CCJ opened at $39.14 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
