Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.52). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275,315 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

