Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.9 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.