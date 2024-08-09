CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $27.47.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
