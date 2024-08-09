Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Stock Price Down 2%

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.16 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). Approximately 74,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 427,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Cavendish Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.48. The company has a market capitalization of £47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavendish Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Astaire acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,050 ($14,121.41). Corporate insiders own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

Featured Articles

