CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research analysts have commented on CECO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a P/E ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. CECO Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

