Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $31.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 11,279 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

