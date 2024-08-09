China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Trading Down 3.8%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

