Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $136.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

