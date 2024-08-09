Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

