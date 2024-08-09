Comparing Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sphere 3D and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sphere 3D presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.88%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $25.83 million 0.63 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.48 Mercurity Fintech $445,928.00 165.97 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

