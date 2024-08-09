Comparing Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verve Therapeutics $11.76 million 38.84 -$200.07 million ($2.87) -1.90 ANI Pharmaceuticals $517.46 million 2.29 $18.78 million $1.60 35.27

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verve Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verve Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.62%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $82.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.64%. Given Verve Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verve Therapeutics is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verve Therapeutics -1,226.51% -37.35% -29.31% ANI Pharmaceuticals 6.87% 17.15% 8.29%

Volatility and Risk

Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Verve Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH. It engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

