Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

