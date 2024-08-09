Contrasting Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) and Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Insmed alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Insmed has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Gyre Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -236.74% N/A -56.78% Gyre Therapeutics N/A -730.65% -124.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 16 0 3.00 Gyre Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Insmed and Gyre Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insmed presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Insmed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Gyre Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insmed and Gyre Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $315.49 million 33.82 -$749.57 million ($5.23) -13.73 Gyre Therapeutics $113.45 million 7.64 -$92.93 million N/A N/A

Gyre Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insmed.

Summary

Insmed beats Gyre Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases. In addition, it advances a product pipeline in China, including Pirfenidone, for dermatomyositis interstitial lung disease, systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, and pneumoconiosis, as well as for diabetic kidney disease; and product candidates for acute-on-chronic liver failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.