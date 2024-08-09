Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Trading Up 2.9%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.56. 195,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 229,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Cool Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Cool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.75%. Cool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

About Cool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cool during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

