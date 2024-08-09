Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Up 11.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $54.02. 84,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 542,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $572.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

