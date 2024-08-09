Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
