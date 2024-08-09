CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

