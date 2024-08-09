Critical Survey: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $958.94 million 12.49 -$111.86 million ($0.13) -1,114.23 PDF Solutions $166.39 million 6.93 $3.11 million $0.05 600.60

PDF Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -1.11% -1.19% -0.74% PDF Solutions 1.42% 4.83% 3.78%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Guidewire Software and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guidewire Software and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 1 11 0 2.77 PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus target price of $137.31, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.53%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Guidewire Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

