CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.07, but opened at $47.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 4,770 shares.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.
CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
