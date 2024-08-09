CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.07, but opened at $47.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 4,770 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

