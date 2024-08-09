Cumulus Media Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CMLS opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

