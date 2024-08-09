Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,661,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,717,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cybin by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

