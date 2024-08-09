DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $192.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

