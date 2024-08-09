DA Davidson Weighs in on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZI)

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

ZI stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.