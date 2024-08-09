Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,104 shares of company stock worth $50,348. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 37.2% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 0.6 %

DK stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

