Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNP. Raymond James lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$540.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$6.37.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

