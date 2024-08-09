Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $81.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ATI has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

