Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE DXT opened at C$5.92 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.51349 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740. Insiders own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

