Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

