DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Get DNOW alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on DNOW

DNOW Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. DNOW has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.20 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DNOW by 1,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 144.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.