Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 4,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Dominari Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

