Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.66

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.66 and traded as high as $63.27. Ducommun shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 40,654 shares.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $906.65 million, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $13,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.