Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $161.40, but opened at $175.99. Duolingo shares last traded at $170.76, with a volume of 161,857 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock worth $8,092,373 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Stock Up 10.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

