Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.5%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.97. 18,146 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
