Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.5%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.97. 18,146 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

