ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Shares Up 2.4%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In related news, CFO John A. Citrano acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $58,608.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
