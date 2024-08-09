Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

